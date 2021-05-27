Cancel
Kim Kardashian Flunked The Baby Bar… But Not giving up

WomenzMag
WomenzMag
 4 days ago
Kim’s not giving up easy though, letting a fan know during a Q&A, “Unfortunately I haven’t passed yet, but I’m not giving up and I’m preparing to take it again soon” when they asked how she was doing with the test. Kim Kardashian has been trying to become a lawyer...

Womenzmag is a single-point destination for women to get inspiration and be updated from the latest developments and jaw-dropping information from the USA and all over the world. We aim to deliver reader-friendly news about the newest fashion, entertainment, life hacks, styling tips, and local updates from the USA and all over the world to our valued readers.

