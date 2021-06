Maranatha junior, Mark D’Leon, will soon be composing for the LA Philharmonic. Mark was recently accepted into the Nancy and Barry Sanders Composer Fellowship program, a “one-of-a-kind opportunity for young musicians and composers to become a part of the LA Phil’s thriving new music community,” which offers students “a high level of consistent and intensive focus on the process and production of music composition, giving them the tools and freedom necessary to shape the future of concert music.”