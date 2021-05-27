More Explores: SWFL luxury picnic companies

Cancel
Economy

By Rachel Anderson
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA – Think outside the basket for your next date night, birthday, ladies’ night or regular Saturday and book a luxury picnic.

There are several luxury picnic companies to choose from in Southwest Florida, and each showcase their own unique aesthetic and experience.

On Thursday morning, More Explores met three local luxury picnic businesses on the beach for sunrise.

Click for more information on Not Your Grandma’s Picnic, Pics and Picnics, and SWFL Lovely Picnics.

