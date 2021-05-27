More Explores: SWFL luxury picnic companies

Picnicking — the all-American pastime. i love a good picnic, and half the fun is in the preparation — i mean who doesn’t get romantic, nostalgic feelings from a vintage picnic basket? now that we’re vaccinated and able to have more freedom, what better time for a picnic? either in your own backyard with a few good friends, or a picnic packed-up and enjoyed outdoors, often as part of an adventure, ideally in scenic surroundings, such as the beach at sunset, a road trip, or even a drive-in movie theater (remember those? the absolute best!). and if you don’t have access to a park or open beach or lake, why not just enjoy an at-home picnic? even if you haven’t an outdoor space or perhaps a rooftop, go all out inside — spread out some colorful blankets and pillows, literally pack the picnic basket, chill the wine and get out your best picnic recipes — tuna niçoise salad sandwiches (my favorite sandwich ever — just dish it all up and scoop out a rustic bread loaf and drop it in!), deviled eggs, potato salad, fresh fruit, a charcuterie platter — i’m getting hungry just thinking about it! i’ll bet there’s more fun in it than you might think for you and your significant others, and if you’ve got kids, they’ll probably love it. even on my own here i’ve been eating outside as much as possible and it’s lovely! i’ve gathered up some pretty picnicking gear, and some inspiration for you. cheers to picnicking season.