Florida State

Tiger Woods meets Florida girl battling cancer

By ABC7 News
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
JUPITER, Fla. (WFTS/WPTV) – A young girl from Jupiter, Florida, battling cancer had the chance to meet one of the greatest golfers of all time when she happened to bump into him at a park.

Tiger Woods was ready with a smile and an inspiring message for the girl, reported ABC affiliate WFTS, citing WPTV.

Luna Perrone, 10, has been battling Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer.

“I got to have a quick chat with Tiger Woods this weekend when I bumped into him at the soccer fields! He told me to ‘stay strong’ which has always been my goal,” Luna wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “Stay strong physically and mentally and inspire others to do the same! No matter what you are going through YOU GOT THIS!!!”

Luna and her siblings play soccer in the Palm Beach Gardens Predators Soccer program, which started a GoFundMe for the young girl after her family lost thousands of dollars when a hospital wouldn’t accept their health insurance, reported WFTS.

The photo of Luna and Woods is one of the few pictures of the golfer posted on social media since his car accident in February.

