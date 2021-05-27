Review: A QUIET PLACE PART II, More of the Same and Different Too

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. He has done it. With the release of A Quiet Place Part II, a sequel to a hit thriller that subverts expectations by not sucking, John Krasinski has proven himself as a filmmaker with a kind of skill and versatility you only see once in a blue moon. He started off his career from behind the camera with indie dramedies Brief Interviews with Hideous Men (based on David Foster Wallace’s novel) in 2009 and 2016’s The Hollars before making an unexpected foray into horror movies with the first A Quiet Place in 2018.