Review: A QUIET PLACE PART II, More of the Same and Different Too
With a premise brilliant in its simplicity, monstrous alien invaders with super-hearing limited by poor or nonexistent vision, and a family who survived through a combination of determination, ingenuity, and sheer coincidence or luck (an American Sign Language [ASL]-conversant family due to a member’s deafness using ASL to stay alive), and deftly directed, ruthlessly efficient, nerve-shredding set pieces, A Quiet Place, a relatively modest, modestly budgeted post-apocalyptic horror film, surprised, shocked, and enthralled movie audiences and film critics alike weekend after weekend. The return on investment (ROI) all but guaranteed not just a sequel, but a sequel fast-tracked into movie theaters before audiences lost interest.screenanarchy.com