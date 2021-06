AUSTIN — The Texas Heartbeat Act, authored by GOP Senator Bryan Hughes of Mineola, has been signed into law by Governor Abbott. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Senate Bill 8 achieved final passage last Thursday in an 18-12 vote. Pending any litigation, the still-controversial bill would abolish elective abortions as early as six weeks. Texas Right to Life says that’s when the preborn child’s heartbeat is detectable using methods according to standard medical practice. The policy would take effect September 1.