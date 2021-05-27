Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Bayer Set to Rethink Selling of Glyphosate to US Gardeners after Loss of $2 Billion Future Cancer Claims Deal

By Sustainable Pulse
sustainablepulse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayer’s share price crashed over 4% on Thursday after Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California threw out their attempted $ 2 Bilion deal to settle future cancer claims against their top selling glyphosate-based herbicide, Roundup. Bayer reacted by stating Thursday: “While the...

sustainablepulse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Gardeners#Medical Products#Sales#Market Share#The U S District Court#Bloomberg#Company#Farmers#Roundup Lawsuits#Glyphosate Based Products#Selling#Share Price#Benefits#Annual Revenue#Claimants#Non Hodgkins Lymphoma#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Industryhealththoroughfare.com

Moderna’s Warning Raises the Alarm For the Entire Vaccine Market

Since December last year, when it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the US, the COVID vaccine developed by Moderna was administered to many people worldwide. But now, when a lot of countries are preparing to return to normal, without restrictions and masks, Moderna has an important announcement to make that may cause them to rethink their behaviour.
Stocksdallassun.com

TPT Global Tech Signed A Common Stock Purchase Agreement Whereby A Southern California Institutional Investment Fund Will Invest Up To $5M As the Company Explores Up Listing to Major US Stock Exchange

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW, the Company or TPT Global Tech') (OTCBB:TPTW) today announced the company signed a Common Stock Purchase Agreement ('Equity Investment') whereby a Southern California institutional investment fund will invest up to $5M as the company explores the next major milestone, up listing to a major US stock exchange, NASDAQ or the NYSE. TPTW may draw on the Equity Investment, as needed and as defined, through December 31, 2021, to avoid creating heavy dilution to existing TPTW shareholders. The Equity Investment will be in common shares of TPTW after appropriate registration with the SEC and is not a toxic convertible debt. The company reserves the right to sell its common shares under the Equity Investment to the Institutional Investment Fund at any time which is at the sole discretion of management. No minimum number of common shares is required to be sold to the fund and the company can sell shares to the fund every 5 trading days if desirable, limited to the median daily trading volume of the Company's common stock over the most recent five business days. The Equity Investment, although it contains a fixed price option if agreed by the Company and the Institutional Investment Fund, will be at a 15% discount to market, allowing the company to sell its common shares at a higher market price as our share price increases.
LawPosted by
The Independent

Johnson & Johnson must pay $2.1 billion to women who claimed baby powder causes cancer, court rules

Johnson & Johnson must pay $2.1 billion over claims of asbestos in its baby powder after the Supreme Court refused to hear the company’s objection to a 2018 verdict that its product caused ovarian cancer in more than 20 women.The company has denied claims its Baby Powder and Shower Shimmer Effects products were contaminated with carcinogens or caused cancer.“The decision by the court to not review the case leaves unresolved significant legal questions that state and federal courts will continue to face,” J&J spokeswoman Kim Montagnino said in a statement emailed to Bloomberg. “The Supreme Court has many times said...
Industrybloomberglaw.com

Bayer, BASF Face Another Lawsuit Over Crop Supply Chain Deals

Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., BASF Corp. and Syngenta Corp. are facing another antitrust lawsuit alleging the large agricultural product manufacturers colluded to prevent electronic sales platforms from disrupting their market dominance and lucrative supply chain. The companies dominate the sales and distribution of seeds, pesticides and other products, maintaining “supracompetitive...
Businessigin.com

Bayer presents five-point plan to address potential future Roundup claims

Bayer, Leverkusen, Germany, announced a series of actions it plans to implement following the denial of the motion to preliminarily approve the Roundup class settlement agreement, designed to address potential future litigation, by Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The new package of measures, which combine a number of legal and commercial actions, is designed to help the company achieve a level of risk mitigation that is comparable to the previously proposed national class solution.
Congress & CourtsBusiness Insider

U.S. Court Rejects Bayer's $2 Bln Settlement For Future Roundup Claims

(RTTNews) - A federal judge rejected Bayer's (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) $2 billion Roundup settlement, saying in an order it would not adequately address the concerns of families who may later be diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Meanwhile, Bayer announced five-point plan to effectively address potential future Roundup claims. Bayer said in...
IndustrySpringfield Business Journal

US judge blocks proposed Roundup deal by Bayer

A U.S. judge rejected Bayer's $2 billion proposal to resolve future lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkiller product causes cancer. Bayer has been embroiled in Roundup lawsuits since buying Monsanto for $63 billion in 2018. Consumer advocates have encouraged Bayer to add a warning label to Roundup, but the company has...
Congress & CourtsInternational Business Times

US Judge Rejects Future Roundup Cancer Suits Deal

A US judge on Wednesday rejected a deal to settle future Roundup cancer suits, saying it does more for weed-killer maker Bayer than for those who fall ill. US district judge Vince Chhabria had expressed concerns about a $1.25 billion agreement proposed nearly a year ago, forcing the German giant to take another look at the plan.
Industry104.1 WIKY

Bayer sticks to $2 billion provision after Glyphosate ruling

BERLIN (Reuters) -Bayer said on Thursday it was not increasing its $2 billion in provisions after a U.S. judge rejected its class action plan to settle future claims related to its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers. “We are determined to resolve the Roundup litigation and minimise the risk to our...
Congress & CourtsInsurance Journal

Judge Rejects Bayer’s $2 Billion Proposal to End Roundup Litigation

A U.S. judge rejected Bayer’s $2 billion class action proposal aimed at resolving future lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, saying in a Wednesday order that parts of the plan were “clearly unreasonable.”. U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said the proposal “would accomplish a lot...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Bayer says it will reconsider ‘the future of glyphosate-based products in the U.S. residential market’ after a federal judge rejected its $2 billion settlement proposal to resolve pending and future cancer lawsuits

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Bayer said on [May 26] it will review the future of its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers in the U.S. residential market after a judge rejected a $2 billion plan to settle future claims alleging the herbicide causes cancer.
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

Bayer Mulls Ending US Retail Sales Of Weedkiller Glyphosate: Reuters

A U.S. judge rejected Bayer AG’s (OTC: BAYRY) plan to try and limit the cost of future class action claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, saying that parts of the plan were “clearly unreasonable,” reports Reuters. The company called into question the future sale of glyphosate-based products to gardeners...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bayer sticks to $2 billion provisions taken for class plan

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bayer said on Thursday it was not making any changes to the $2 billion in provisions it took for a class action plan to settle future claims related to its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers in the U.S. “We are determined to resolve the Roundup litigation and...
Congress & Courtsillinoisnewsnow.com

Federal judge denies Bayer glyphosate settlement plan

A federal judge has rejected Bayer’s $2-Billion-dollar proposal to resolve future lawsuits that claim Roundup causes cancer. Bayer tells Brownfield Ag News the court decision has no impact on the availability of Roundup and farmers will continue to have access to its glyphosate-based products. Bayer says they still have legal and commercial options to mitigate future litigation risk and will quickly pursue them. Bayer says it stands by the safety of glyphosate and is committed to keeping it available for farmers.
California, MOklpw.com

Federal Judge Rejects Bayer's Proposal To Resolve Future Roundup Lawsuits

A federal judge in California is rejecting Bayer's two-billion-dollar class-action proposal to resolve future lawsuits claiming Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. The judge said yesterday that the proposal would accomplish a lot for Monsanto and a lot less for the Roundup users who are currently healthy. Monsanto was acquired by the Creve Coeur-based agriculture company Bayer in 2018. The agreement would have paused litigation linking Roundup to non-Hodgkin lymphoma for four years.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheStreet

Fears Nachawati Trial Lawyers Praise Judge's Denial Of Bayer's Flawed Proposal To Settle Cancer Claims Linked To Weed Killer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers from Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm praised a federal judge's ruling today that rejected a settlement from Bayer AG that would have limited future lawsuits from cancer victims exposed to the weed killer Roundup. Fears Nachawati represents thousands of cancer victims...
Business95.5 FM WIFC

Bayer seeks approval of $2 billion plan to limit Roundup claims

(Reuters) – Bayer AG on Wednesday will urge a U.S. judge to give preliminary approval to a controversial $2 billion settlement that would create a framework to resolve future claims that its top-selling Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. Bayer has committed up to $9.6 billion to resolve existing claims alleging that...