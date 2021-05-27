Cancel
Oscoda Township, MI

AMC tankers test communications, deterrence capabilities

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSCODA, Mich. (AFNS) — Airmen and tankers from across Air Mobility Command participated in exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 to test cutting-edge tactics and concepts at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, May 15-27. Aircrew and mission planners operating KC-135 Stratotankers, KC-10 Extenders and the KC-46 Pegasus came together for AMC’s premier readiness exercise to test specialized computers and communication systems that enable rapid data sharing as a means of ensuring strategic deterrence.

Oscoda Township, MI
Oscoda Township, MIiosconews.com

Air Force draws backlash for its handling of the latest RAB meeting

OSCODA – In the most recent meeting of the Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB), a highly anticipated conceptual site model (CSM) presentation – which ate up half of the three-hour event – was actually not what garnered the most feedback. Instead, it was the interruption of a RAB member’s comments – for which the group’s Air Force (AF) co-chair, Dr. Catharine Varley, has since apologized.
Oscoda Township, MIiosconews.com

Five to be honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award

OSCODA – Five Oscoda Area School (OAS) alumni will be honored with a Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA) during the OHS Graduation on Sunday, May 23, at 1 p.m. The five to be inducted include George Buchner, Lt. General Paul K. Carolton., Jr. M.D., Gerald Brent Covey (Jerry), Mary Reitler (McKerring) and Carl Sams II for their outstanding accomplishments. The inductees graduations from OHS span from 1957-69.