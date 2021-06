Recently, I spent time with a small group of friends after not seeing each other for nearly a year. There was a noticeable difference in the way we interacted and a strong scent of awkwardness clouded the air around us. It was not a drift in friendship, rather a lapse in the retrieval of how to socialize face to face. It has been easy to send instant messages on social media apps, but the art of maintaining conversation and reading social cues has not been practiced readily for most people during the pandemic. This major isolation has resulted in social and emotional abnormalities in all demographics, but one of the most concerning groups are the younger people still attending classes.