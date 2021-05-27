Detroit city charter revision proposal won't be on ballot, judge rules
Proposal P, concerning the city-charter revision battled over for years now, appears to be dead in the water, following a ruling by a Wayne Circuit Court Wednesday. Judge Timothy Kenny ruled in favor of decertifying the proposal set for the city's August ballot, in a case brought by a group of Detroit city residents. The revisions to the city's framing document were rejected by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late last month, who said they violated state law. The new charter requires voter approval before taking effect.deadlinedetroit.com