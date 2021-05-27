Cancel
New York City, NY

Members of American Symphony Orchestra With Woodwind Trio at Lot of Strings Morris Museum

By Baristanet Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Symphony Orchestra, long known as a bastion of music and education in New York City, returns twice to the Lot of Strings Music Festival in 2021, having graced the Lot Of Strings inaugural season last year. In this first program, (Sunday, May 30, 7 p.m.) a woodwind trio explores the richness of 20th century French Chamber music from some of the greatest composers of wind music in the 20th century.

