Previous European Championship appearances: 0 (as independent nation) North Macedonia will be making their debut at this summer’s Euro 2020, after qualifying for the tournament through the Nations League play-offs. The Lynxes finished third in their qualifying group behind Poland and Austria, but they were able to qualify for the play-offs, where they defeated Kosovo, before winning 1-0 against Georgia in the play-off path D final. North Macedonia are the lowest-ranked team at this summer’s Euro 2020, but the country with a population of just over 2 million will be hoping to make a lasting impression in their first-ever major international tournament.