Victorinox Kitchen Knife Only $15.99 on Amazon

Air fryers are awesome. If you're wondering whether or not you should jump on the air fryer bandwagon that everyone seems to be on these days, we're here to tell you that the answer is beyond simple. Yes, you absolutely, without question, need one in your life. These brilliant gadgets can cook up deliciously crispy food with little or even no added oil, which is terrific. But there is one problem that so many air fryer owners out there face. As much as people love these devices and as often as they cook with them, many air fryer owners often have trouble finding new recipes to try in order to help keep things fresh. We've all been there: you find a few great recipes you like and you just keep using them over and over again without ever really putting any effort into finding anything new. Many people use their air fryers to reheat food as well, and that's definitely a smart way to get more use out of it. Even still, you're definitely not getting the most out of your favorite kitchen appliance if you only use it to cook three different dishes and reheat your cold leftovers.