There is a growing sentiment around the basketball world that the upcoming second-round series between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks is the "real" NBA Finals. I don't necessarily subscribe to that theory. Even if you assume the Los Angeles Lakers won't be healthy enough to win it all and the Philadelphia 76ers prove too offensively challenged to compete with the Bucks or Nets, neither would be close to a guaranteed victor over the winner of what is slowly beginning to look like the "real" Western Conference finals: the second-round clash between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers, assuming the latter finishes off the Dallas Mavericks.