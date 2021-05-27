Jack Black honors ‘School of Rock’ co-star Kevin Clark after death

Designer Kate Spade died by suicide on June 5, 2018 at 55 years old, a tragedy that shocked those who long loved her iconic style. The news brought forth a flood of tributes from celebrities who'd worked with her or worn her designs, but few knew her like her niece, actor Rachel Brosnahan, the star of the acclaimed Amazon hit show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. On June 5, 2021, the three-year anniversary of losing her aunt, Brosnahan posted a rare photo and tribute to her on Instagram. Read on to see what she said.