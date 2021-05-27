Jack Black honors ‘School of Rock’ co-star Kevin Clark after death
Jack Black honored his late “School of Rock” co-star Kevin Clark after the former child star’s tragic death. “Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community,” Black, 51, posted on Instagram Wednesday alongside two photos of him and Clark — one on the set of the 2003 movie and the other of them reuniting in more recent years.pagesix.com