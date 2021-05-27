Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jack Black honors ‘School of Rock’ co-star Kevin Clark after death

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Black honored his late “School of Rock” co-star Kevin Clark after the former child star’s tragic death. “Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community,” Black, 51, posted on Instagram Wednesday alongside two photos of him and Clark — one on the set of the 2003 movie and the other of them reuniting in more recent years.

pagesix.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Death#Death Star#Film Star#Rock Music#Film School#School Of Rock Community#The Chicago Sun Times#The Sun Times#Avondale#Hyundai Sonata#Instagram Wednesday#Beautiful Soul#Police#Paramedics#Devastating News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Biking
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Jack Black caps grads’ photoshoot

LOS ANGELES — High school graduation is a milestone in and of itself, but when an A-List movie star, singer and comedian crashes your graduation photos, that puts it to a whole other level. That’s exactly what happened to a group of recent grads at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles,...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

TikTok revealing which School of Rock co-stars are dating in real life sends fans into a frenzy

A viral TikTok post has informed School of Rock fans that two of the film’s stars are dating – and people are thrilled.Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagali portrayed two schoolchildren in the 2003 hit film, starring as Marta and Frankie, respectively.Fans of the Jack Black comedy will remember Marta as a blonde singer with pigtails who took on backing vocal duties in Dewey Finn’s (Black) rock group. Meanwhile, Frankie’s character was part of the band’s security detail. A TikTok video created by user @marfymae pointed out the fact that the two former actors are now dating in real life.The...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

"School of Rock" Star Dies at 32. Here's How His Co-Stars Remember Him

Tragic news came Wednesday for family, friends, and fans of a former child actor who appeared in a beloved movie. On Wednesday, Kevin Clark, who starred in School of Rock as a 12-year-old, died after being hit by a car while riding his bike. The news was reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, which explained that Clark was biking in the Chicago neighborhood of Avondale.
Chicago, ILStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Driver who killed “School of Rock” drummer Kevin Clark refused DUI blood test

After a driver fatally struck “School of Rock” drummer Kevin Clark, 32, on his bicycle last week at Logan and Western avenues in Logan Square, many local bike advocates noted that the complex intersection, located on a popular cycling route between the Northwest Side neighborhood, Lakeview, and Lincoln Park, is inherently dangerous. Back in 2008, a motorist struck and killed Tyler Fabeck, 22, on his bike at the same junction. Although the Active Transportation Alliance released recommendations for safety improvements to the the intersection in 2018, such as new bike lanes and crosswalks, the Chicago and Illinois transportation departments took no action.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Page Six

Jack Black stops to take photos with high school graduates at LA park

Jack Black made a group of high school graduates’ day when he stopped to pose for photos with them at Griffith Park in Los Angeles. Dressed in one of his signature dog T-shirts and khakis, the “School of Rock” star, 51, took a knee in front of seven La Quinta High School students, who wore their caps and gowns outside of Griffith Observatory.
MoviesGamespot

Borderlands Movie Photos Show Off Kevin Hart's Roland, Jack Black's Claptrap

More new images from the set of the upcoming Borderlands movie have given us our first look at several characters, including Kevin Hart's Roland, Jack Black's Claptrap, Ariana Greenblatt's Tiny Tina, Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu's Krieg, and Jamie Lee Curtis's Dr. Patricia Tannis. The photos arrived in tweets from Curtis herself, as well as Borderlands creator Randy Pitchford. They follow one teaser image that Curtis posted earlier in the week, showing Cate Blanchett as Lilith.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

"Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Star Honors Aunt Kate Spade 3 Years After Her Death

Designer Kate Spade died by suicide on June 5, 2018 at 55 years old, a tragedy that shocked those who long loved her iconic style. The news brought forth a flood of tributes from celebrities who'd worked with her or worn her designs, but few knew her like her niece, actor Rachel Brosnahan, the star of the acclaimed Amazon hit show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. On June 5, 2021, the three-year anniversary of losing her aunt, Brosnahan posted a rare photo and tribute to her on Instagram. Read on to see what she said.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Singer MC Kevin Dead at 23 After Tragic Fall

Brazilian singer MC Kevin died on Sunday, and now his cause of death has been revealed. Complex reports the 23-year-old fell from a fifth-floor balcony at a hotel in Rio de Janeiro. The star, real name Kevin Nascimento Bueno, was reportedly staying on the 11th floor, but was visiting a...
Celebritiesmetalinjection

Willow Smith Says She Was Bullied In School For Liking Rock Because She's Black

Willow Smith has been making waves in the rock world recently. She released a catchy hard rock tune, "Transparent Soul," with the help of Travis Barker and even recently performed with a one-off reunion of her mother's band, Jada Pinkett-Smith's Wicked Wisdom. Today, a new interview was posted where Willow reveals she was given a hard time for liking rock back in the day.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Office Stars Share Heartfelt Messages After Death Of Billy Merchant Actor Mark York

As the NBC comedy The Office continues to build its popularity through behind-the-scenes podcasts and its streaming expansion on Peacock (complete with extended "Superfan" episodes), some sad news hit the fandom this week. Actor Mark York, who recurred across multiple seasons as property manager Billy Merchant, passed away recently at the age of 55. To be expected, his death was mourned by fans and friends alike, and several stars from The Office also took to social media to share their condolences.
CelebritiesComicBook

Joe Lara, Star of Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, Dead at 58

Joe Lara, the actor and musician best known for playing the titular role in Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, has passed away at age 58. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lara died with his wife, Gwen Shamblin Lara, along with five others in a plane crash near Nashville. "Our efforts have transitioned from a rescue effort to that of a recovery effort. … We are no longer … looking for live victims at this point," Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt, Joshua Sanders, said in a statement this morning.