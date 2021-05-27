A celebration of life for David Edward Shephard will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Crossroads Community Church, 1751 Fyler Road, Chittenango.

Donations in Dave’s memory can be mailed to Crossroads Community Church Building Fund, 1751 Fyler Road, Chittenango, NY 13037 or to Crouse Community Center, 101 South Street, Morrisville, NY 13408 or submit online donations at crousecommunity.com.

The dedicated and loving staff at Crouse Community Center cared for Dave for the last year of his life and continues to care for his beloved wife, Marge. To leave a message of sympathy for the Shephard family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.