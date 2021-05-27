Coastal Crust Coming to Wild Dunes Resort’s Sweetgrass Plaza
Coastal Crust Coming to Wild Dunes Resort’s Sweetgrass Plaza. CHARLESTON, S.C. May 26, 2021 – Wild Dunes Resort, a Destination by Hyatt Property, is pleased to announce the opening of Coastal Crust, a wood-fired pizzeria, at the resort’s newly renovated Sweetgrass Plaza. Coastal Crust at Wild Dunes will be open to the public beginning Memorial Day weekend, adding a new family-friendly culinary option to the resort’s existing restaurant lineup.crbjbizwire.com