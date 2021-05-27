Cancel
Charleston, SC

Coastal Crust Coming to Wild Dunes Resort’s Sweetgrass Plaza

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoastal Crust Coming to Wild Dunes Resort’s Sweetgrass Plaza. CHARLESTON, S.C. May 26, 2021 – Wild Dunes Resort, a Destination by Hyatt Property, is pleased to announce the opening of Coastal Crust, a wood-fired pizzeria, at the resort’s newly renovated Sweetgrass Plaza. Coastal Crust at Wild Dunes will be open to the public beginning Memorial Day weekend, adding a new family-friendly culinary option to the resort’s existing restaurant lineup.

Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

The Ryder, a revamped hotel in downtown Charleston, has opened

A newly made-over Meeting Street hotel started welcoming guests last week. The Ryder, a 91-key property with a name pulled from a Jack Kerouac novel, officially opened May 11. The new concept replaces the former King Charles Inn, which was sold in late 2019 for $43 million. An overhaul of the property was announced just after the sale. The hotel, along with dozens of others in the Charleston area, temporarily closed its doors last spring.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

With no-shows on the rise, downtown Charleston restaurants start charging reservation fees

The Post and Courier Food section since August has been checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. The following three restaurants are still finding their way back to normalcy.For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.
Charleston, SCcarolinasportsman.com

200 turkeys by age 40 for Tom Siwarski

Fishing guide completes hunting goal in the nick of time. Capt. Tom Siwarski of Carolina Aero Marine Adventures is a fishing guide by trade. And when not on the water, he loves hunting. The Charleston, SC resident had a lifetime goal to kill 200 turkeys by age 40. He completed the task this spring.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

SC apartment giant buys out firm with industrial real estate know-how

A Charleston company that built a global real estate empire on apartments is increasing its exposure to industrial properties. Greystar Real Estate Partners announced May 17 that it has acquired the 55 percent stake in a Texas firm that it didn't already own. Financial details of the acquisition of Thackeray...
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Ma’am Saab Encourages Charleston to Honor The Women in Their Lives

Co-Owners Raheel Gauba and Maryam Ghazvani will be giving away some hot new items from their newly-released merch line (like t-shirts, leggings, beach towels and more) to a selection of individuals who write a name on their window display, take a selfie, and then post to Instagram tagging @Ma’amSaabChs and #myBossLady.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Charleston airport traffic climbs to 70% of pre-pandemic volume in April

NORTH CHARLESTON — Nearly 286,000 more passengers traveled through Charleston International in April than the same month last year, and traffic is expected to swell considerably in June. The airport handled almost 301,000 travelers last month compared to a paltry 15,000 a year earlier, when stay-at-home orders and fears of...
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Frannie & The Fox Unveils PGA-Inspired Cocktail

Frannie & The Fox, located in Emeline, has unveiled a new specialty cocktail, the Earl-y Tea Time, to celebrate the PGA Championship hosted in Charleston from May 17th to 23rd, 2021. Featuring Patrón Silver, earl grey tea, and house-made limoncello, the cocktail is the perfect refreshment to celebrate this national...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Marco Polo to explore Charleston's port in 1st US voyage

Unlike players in the tag-style swimming pool game of the same name, this Marco Polo won't be difficult to find when it pulls into the Port of Charleston this month. Nor will it be fumbling about blindly in the water. Billed as the largest container ship to ever visit the...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Q&A with singer Shyleah Booker

I leaned about a unique event through a Facebook posting recently. Trident United Way is about to wrap up hosting it's first ever “Sing United” competition to raise money for community programming. I then found out one of the finalists is singer Shyleah Booker of Summerville. After four rounds, she...
Charleston, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

SPOTLIGHT: SCIWAY

The public spiritedness of our underwriters allows us to bring Charleston Currents to you at no cost. Today we shine our spotlight on SCIWAY. Pronounced “sky-way,” SCIWAY is South Carolina’s Information Superhighway — the largest and most comprehensive directory of South Carolina information on the Internet. It includes thousands of links to other South Carolina Web sites, including Charleston Currents, as well as an amazing collection of maps, charts, articles, photos and other resources.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

American Ballet Theatre bus coming to Charleston

American Ballet Theatre takes to the road this summer, reviving a company tradition of yesteryear that is perfectly suited for present-day, pandemic-constrained times. Starting in July, American Ballet Theatre is traveling the country by bus and truck to visit eight U.S. cities over 21 days. Charleston has made the list....
Charleston, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

CALENDAR: Jazz meets classical in four coming shows

Staff reports | Although jazz and classical music are different in many ways, the border between the two genres is fluid. According to the Charleston Jazz Orchestra, America’s classical music is jazz and it breathes spontaneity while being contained within the technical mastery of a composition. In three shows this...
Bethera, SCPosted by
Bethera Times

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Bethera

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bethera: 1. Customer Service Representative; 2. Class A OTR Company Driver - Top Pay; 3. Freight Sales Hunter; 4. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2088 per week in SC; 5. Movers, Drivers, & Hustlers; 6. Domino's General Manager in Training - (Tanger) - Earn btw $10-15 per hour FIRST YEAR (5650); 7. Airport Retail Associate - Hudson News - Charleston Airport; 8. Airline Cross-Utilized Agents - North Charleston, SC; 9. Team Member; 10. Office Associate;
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

LISTEN: Holy City Sinner Radio Featuring Danielle LaVia of Charleston Playhouse

The twelfth episode of Holy City Sinner Radio, this website’s companion podcast, is now live on multiple streaming platforms. This week’s guest is Danielle LaVia, the founder and Executive Artistic Director of Charleston Playhouse. Charleston Playhouse, which will be Charleston’s first Professional Equity Musical Theatre Company when it opens in...
Charleston County, SCholycitysinner.com

Charleston County Waterparks Now Open for Weekends Only

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) today opened its three waterparks – Splash Island in Mount Pleasant, Splash Zone on James Island, and Whirlin’ Waters in North Charleston – for weekends only. Splash Zone waterpark will be open on weekends only (plus Memorial Day) through May 31st. Daily...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Filing Notices - (Dewberry 334 Meeting Street DE, LLC

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that (Dewberry 334 Meeting Street DE, LLC d/b/a The Dewberry Charleston intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and on premises consumption of beer, wine, and liquor at 334 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than June 1, 2021. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 1939800.
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Charleston Moves Shares Mobility Month Update

You are invited to join Charleston Moves for their Mobility Month program, an annual celebration of complete streets, providing safe street and bridge access for all. The series of events is aimed at bringing the community together to elevate multi-modal accomplishments, provide updates on the organization’s priority projects, and offer calls to action, as well as volunteer opportunities, to advance the local people-powered movement.