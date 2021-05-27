Kibbles ‘n’ Bits 5/26/21: That time Chuck Schumer went to an indie comic signing
§ Nice Art: Evan “Doc” Shaner loves to draw underwater scenes…and we like it when he does. A lot of people loved this issue, BTW. § There has been very little kibbling and bitting here at the Beat for months, partly due to my sleep schedule changing (I’m getting some) but also, the internet keeps stealing my tools! One of my main resources for doing a link round-up was Nuzzel, a free service that aggregated links that people I follow on Twitter were tweeting about. If something was a hot topic, I would soon be alerted – and once in a while it was even something on The Beat, which was always very gratifying.www.comicsbeat.com