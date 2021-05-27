Kibbles ‘n’ Bits 5/26/21: That time Chuck Schumer went to an indie comic signing

This week in the comic market, the attention has shifted from some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to one of its biggest villains with the debut of Loki on Disney+. Just one episode in and it seems as though we have yet another smash Marvel show on the streaming service. The God of Mischief Loki has long been a fan favorite, and his own series was one met with major anticipation. If social media is any indication of the success of Episode 1 of Loki, I would say Feige and team should be feeling very good about the debut of the new series as it aims to maintain the effect that WandaVision and Falcon and Winter Soldier had on fans and the comic market alike.