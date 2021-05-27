Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Jeff Bezos sets July 5 as date he’s stepping down from Amazon

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HsHqY_0aDGuaD200

Jeff Bezos has announced he will be stepping away from Amazon as its CEO on July 5. The date has a connection to the company.

Bezos said Amazon was incorporated on July 5, 1994.

“We chose that date because it’s sentimental for me, the day Amazon was incorporated in 1994, exactly 27 years ago,” Bezos said, according to CNBC.

The founder will become the company’s executive chair and will hand over the CEO position to Andy Jassy, the current head of Amazon Web Services. Jassy has been with the company for 24 years, CNN reported.

Amazon announced in February that Bezos would be stepping down but didn’t give an exact date, CNN reported.

He’s expected to focus on other initiatives including the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post and Amazon Day 1 Fund, CNBC reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
32K+
Followers
54K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Media Group#Amazon Web Services#Cnn#Stepping Down#Ceo#July#Cnbc#Cnn#The Bezos Earth Fund#Blue Origin#The Washington Post#Amazon Day 1 Fund#Company#February
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
AWS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
Aerospace & DefenseSFGate

Why does Jeff Bezos want to go to space?

Last week, Jeff Bezos announced that he would be among the first set of passengers to fly Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket into space. Alongside his brother, Mark, and a mystery elite who on Saturday won their ticket at auction for $28 million, Mr. Bezos will be soaring 60 miles above the Earth come July 20. The question is: why?
Aerospace & Defensenetworthynewz.com

Trip to space with Jeff Bezos sells for $28 mn

A mystery bidder paid $28 million at auction Saturday for a seat alongside Jeff Bezos on board the first crewed spaceflight of the billionaire’s company Blue Origin next month. The Amazon founder revealed this week that both he and his brother Mark would take seats on board the company’s New...
Aerospace & DefenseComicBook

Somebody Just Paid $28 Million to Go to Space With Jeff Bezos

This time next month, Jeff Bezos will be getting ready to go to space aboard one of his Blue Origin rockets — and he most certainly won't be alone. Saturday morning, the private space company auctioned off a seat on Blue Origin's New Shepard, with the winning bid going to an anonymous buyer for $28 million. With the auction house's buyer's premium, the total payment for the seat ended up fetching $29.7 million. The cash prize will be donated to Club for the Future, a STEM-based non-profit foundation operated by Blue Origin.
Aerospace & Defensebioprepwatch.com

Tickets Auctioned: For $28 Million In Space With Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

ELuck for a ten-minute flight with Jeff Bezos: A seat for the first manned spaceflight of a new Blue Origin space capsule has been auctioned for $28 million. It was not initially clear who the winning bidder in Saturday’s auction was. The flight is scheduled to begin with the “New Shepard” missile on July 20. Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, who founded Blue Origin, wants to take a seat in the capsule with his brother Mark.
Aerospace & Defensetechinvestornews.com

Blue Origin auctions New Shepard ride with Jeff Bezos for $28 million

Blue Origin’s month-long auction for a trip to the edge of space with its billionaire founder Jeff Bezos ended on Saturday with a closing price of $28 million. The flight aboard New Shepard, slated for July 20th, will mark the company’s first crewed mission to the edge of space, where the winning bidder will bask in roughly 10 minutes of microgravity with Bezos, his brother Mark and other passesngers before returning back to land.
Aerospace & Defenselocalmemphis.com

Jeff Bezos' rocket company sells first seat on New Shepard for $28 million

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket ship venture just sold it's first seat on the New Shepard's trip to space for $28 million, the company announced Saturday. According to Blue Origin, about 7,600 people from 159 countries signed up for the online auction for a chance to bid to join Bezos and his brother on the New Shepard's next big voyage to outer space on July 20.
Economyfloridanewstimes.com

Richard Branson plans to beat Jeff Bezos

Richard Branson He is trying to prove that he is the king of space travel millionaires. Jeff Bezos According to a new report, in the escape from the Earth’s atmosphere …. Bezos has announced that he and his brother will participate in the first manned flight of his aerospace company Blue Origin. The 11-minute trip is scheduled to begin on July 20th. Parabolic arc Bezos’ announcement ignited the space race with Virgin Galactic’s director Richard Branson, who hopes to begin rocket-fueled flights over the weekend of July 4.
Aerospace & Defensespacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Amazon CEO, Blue Origin Founder Jeff Bezos Will Travel to Space on Blue Origin Rocket July 20

(FOX NEWS) – Jeff Bezos announced Monday that he will travel to space next month on his company Blue Origin’s first passenger flight. Bezos will be joined by his brother, Mark, and an auction winner on the flight scheduled for July 20. They will fill three of the six seats on New Shepard’s first crewed suborbital flight, traveling to an altitude of more than 340,000 feet.
Aerospace & Defensetourtelegraph.com

Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to Space next month

Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos said on Monday he and his brother Mark will fly on the first crewed space flight from his rocket company Blue Origin next month. “Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of travelling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother,” Bezos, who is one of the richest people in the world, said in an Instagram post.
Aerospace & Defensethevibes.com

Amazon's Jeff Bezos to go to space on Blue Origin flight

AMAZON founder Jeff Bezos announced Monday he will fly into space next month on the first human flight launched by his Blue Origin rocket firm. "Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother," Bezos said on his Instagram account.