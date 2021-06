I'll never forget when I was maybe 12 or 13-years-old, I witnessed the look of sheer panic, grief and terror as tears rolled down the faces of my father and mother. "What's going on," I asked. "Your sister is missing," my father said as he frantically paced back and forth in between phone calls to the police station. My sister had gone out with a friend of hers the night before to the Altamont Fair. She didn't come home.