No. 4 men’s lacrosse dominates No. 5 Georgetown in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament

UV Cavalier Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a nail-biting win over Bryant in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament, No. 4 Virginia traveled to Hempstead, N.Y. to meet its next foe — No. 5 Georgetown, the Big East champion. This would be the fifth meeting between the two schools and the first since 2016 after Virginia escaped with an 8-7 victory in D.C. This time the outcome would not be so close, as the Cavaliers (12-4, 2-4 ACC) trounced the Hoyas (13-3, 9-1 Big East) en route to a 14-3 win in the quarterfinals. Virginia — playing one of the most complete games of its season — managed to quiet a potent Georgetown offense for the majority of the contest.

www.cavalierdaily.com
