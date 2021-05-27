Cancel
Toledo, OH

TMA exhibit on conservation to remain through summer

By Roberta Gedert
Toledo Blade
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn interactive exhibition that gives the public a firsthand and unique look at how artwork is conserved remains open through the summer at the Toledo Museum of Art. The Art of Conservation will be on view through Aug. 29 in the Canaday Gallery, where TMA conservators have set up a working conservation lab where visitors can see them conserve and repair pieces from different works including from Marisol Escobar’s multi-figure sculpture The Party, an ancient Greek ceramic piece, quilts by the African American quilting community, Gee’s Bend, and other artworks in the museum’s collection.

www.toledoblade.com
