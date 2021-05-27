TMA exhibit on conservation to remain through summer

For Jeff “Doc” Van Buren, riding is therapy. The roads without end, the solitude and the silence, the wind blowing past his face — it all helps clear his head and burn off his energy. Eventually, though, that wasn’t enough. You can "ride and ride and ride," Van Buren said, but it can never truly fill in for “a higher purpose.” So while he’d first gotten on a motorcycle to “get away from church people,” a church, of sorts, is exactly where his motorcycle took him.