Economic boost coming in the back half of 2021, if vaccination stays effective: CIBC

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CSFB lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$82.44.