Alex Miggins sleeps in an RV by Mosswood Park because “it’s way, way better than being in a tent, and it’s cheaper than renting an apartment.”. But it’s not a stable way to live in Oakland. A warning note is taped to the door of her vehicle, from the time roughly a month ago that police came and told her to leave the area in three days. They haven’t come back yet to kick her out, but it feels like her days there are numbered.

HOUSE RENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO