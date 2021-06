Laura Knoy will retire from New Hampshire Public Radio after 25 years of hosting the station’s weekday talk show, The Exchange. Her last day will be June 10. In a press release, Knoy said that she had considered leaving the show in February 2020, after wrapping up coverage of the New Hampshire primary. “But then the pandemic hit and I just did not feel it was the appropriate time to leave,” she said, citing the “vital information” the show was providing.