On May 31, 2013, Cassadee Pope released her song "Wasting All These Tears." The track was her debut country single, but far from her first foray into the music business. Pope was no stranger to music and touring by the time she dropped "Wasting All These Tears": The Florida native had spent the previous few years fronting the high-energy pop-rock band Hey Monday, and then followed that up by winning Season 3 of The Voice. In other words, expectations were high; however, Pope more than rose to the occasion with the tune, which was co-written by Caitlyn Smith and Rollie Gaalswyk.