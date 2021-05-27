Cancel
Business

Epic v. Apple reveals how one update could change the industry forever

By Tomas Franzese
Inverse
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Epic Games v. Apple trial came to a close this week, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers was forced to explain a joke that didn’t land. "I made a joke the other day about August 13, which is the date of the hotfix," he told her court. "Not everyone got the joke. I'm not promising to have this by August 13, but I want to get to this while the memory of the testimonies [and] the arguments are fresh. But we do have thousands and thousands of pages to review."

Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Xbox Announcement Could Change Gaming Forever

Between Summer Game Fest and the return of E3, June 2021 was always destined to be a month of massive news and huge reveals. Microsoft already had big plans with its highly-anticipated Xbox and Bethesda showcase, but decided to one-up everyone before either show even started with an announcement about a new way to get consoles to consumers — and this announcement just might change gaming for good.
Cell Phonesnewslanes.com

iOS 15 release: The biggest and best 5 features coming to your iPhone soon

There’s a big new update coming to your iPhone later this year with Apple announcing the release of its all-new iOS 15 operating system. This major software upgrade was announced last week during the firm’s yearly WWDC Developers Conference and there’s plenty to look forward to including big changes to FaceTime, Maps and Safari. iOS 15 will be pushed out to all iPhones – already running iOS 14 – in the autumn and here are 5 of the biggest upgrades coming to your device soon.
ElectronicsGadget Review

10 Best Rugged Smartwatches in 2021_

If you’re shopping for the best rugged smartwatches, you should think about the battery life and water resistance ratings. Especially for people spending extended periods outside, access to a charger or battery pack may be limited. Likewise, if you want to swim or spend time in the water, you want a watch that can withstand being submerged in water. Also, think about your smartphone and if the smartwatch you want is compatible with its OS. If you’re a fitness or health buff, think about the potential data being collected, and determine if the metrics are relevant to your needs. And finally, consider how connected you want your smartwatch to be. Do you want a truly hands-free experience when you’re on the go, or are you okay with still using your smartphone to send and receive calls and texts, or manage apps?
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

Apple Seeds Third Beta of tvOS 14.7 to Developers

Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming tvOS 14.7 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming two weeks after Apple seeded the second tvOS 14.7 beta. Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the tvOS 14.7 developer beta can be downloaded onto...
Video Gamescybersecdn.com

Malware infected Minecraft modpacks hit Google Play Store

Minecraft is a top-rated game with followers spread worldwide. However, if you are a Minecraft player, you must exercise caution and do some research before installing the game’s add-ons, apps, plug-ins and mods, warns the cybersecurity giant Kaspersky. According to researchers, Minecraft continues to attract the hacking community and a...
Electronicslifewire.com

How Longer Battery Life Could Change Phones and Gadgets

Imagine if your phone battery could last for a week. Or a month. And not just your phone, but any gadget. What kinds of new things might this enable?. Longer battery life means fewer charging stops, but it also means a lot more than that. First is a lessened environmental impact if batteries need to be replaced less often. After that comes a whole slew of features and activities that are not even possible with today’s battery life, which is measured in hours, not weeks.
Cell Phonesosxdaily.com

How to Install AltStore on iPhone & iPad

Do you want to install some apps to iOS or iPadOS that are not available on the Apple App Store? Perhaps you want an emulator, or a torrent client on your iPhone or iPad? If so, you will need to rely on a third party store called AltStore that lets you sideload apps on to your iPhone and iPad with just your Apple ID.
Technologyava360.com

How Apple’s new App Tracking Transparency policy works

This week, Apple published a new white paper that describes the ways apps typically track users and handle their data, outlines the company’s privacy philosophy, and offers several details and clarifications about the upcoming App Tracking Transparency change, which will (among other things) require app developers to get a user’s permission to engage in the common practice of creating an identifier (called IDFA) to track that user and their activities between multiple apps.
Video Gamestrends1news.com

Beware – that Minecraft mod can be dangerous malware • ALi2DAY

Minecraft fans have been urged to exercise caution when installing add-ons and mods for their game following warnings from cybersecurity experts. Kaspersky researchers have discovered a major increase in the number of malware infecting Minecraft mods, particularly in the Google Play app store. The malicious files do not contribute to...
Technologytechnonu.com

Apple admits it modified the App Store results in its favor

If all surprises were like this, the world would be very boring: Apple has admitted that it lied and that contrary to what he claimed at the time, he manually modified the search results of the App Store to favor his applications over the rest. This “confession” has been given...
Video Gamesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

The mod ‘Minecraft’ could have dangerous malware: security risks even in video games? | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Tech Radar reported that the researchers at Kaspersky recently discovered a significant rise in the volume of dangerous malware hiding in the form of “Minecraft” mods, mainly on Google’s app store and Google play. The Security Risk with Minecraft Mods. The malicious applications masquerading as “Minecraft” mods are rendered useless...
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

iPhone and Android phones can permanently stop spam calls — here's how

Phone scams caused a total loss of around $19.7 billion in 2020 alone, according to recent findings by analytics company The Harris Poll (via Statista). This number is expected to increase, but iPhone and Android phones can help stop malicious spam calls. As spotted by ExpressVPN, call protection app service...
TechnologyPhone Arena

Apple manipulated App Store search to favor its own apps over the competition

Back in 2019, after investigations done by the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, it appeared that Apple was ranking its own apps ahead of competitors' similar apps in the App Store search feature. This is an issue that lawmakers are seriously concerned with and it has been associated with other companies that sell their own products alongside third-party brands.
Businessava360.com

Apple, Epic Games lay out detailed arguments for upcoming legal battle

With Epic Games and Apple set to face off before a judge in their high-profile trial in just a few weeks, new court filings from both companies outline the evidence and arguments each intends to make in detail. Unsurprisingly, each document paints a radically different picture of Apple’s App Store...
Cell Phonestechnave.com

Top 10 features that Android did first before Apple

One of the factors why users choose Android smartphones over the Apple iPhone is that Android smartphone manufacturers incorporate newer and better features much earlier than Apple. At times, Apple will introduce a new feature on their iPhones several years after it is already available on Android devices. With that...