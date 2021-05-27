Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Governor wants Indiana state employees in offices in July

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4716BZ_0aDGtYQf00

Gov. Eric Holcomb wants all state employees to return to the office by early July.

The transition from a March 2020 stay-at-home order starts with senior staff who must return by June 7. Other employees should spend at least 50% of their time at the office by June 21 and return full-time by July 6, the Indianapolis Star reported .

“We work better together, and build more solid and collaborative teams, when we can have regular face-to-face conversations,” Holcomb said in an email Wednesday “Returning to the office means the impromptu discussions that so often lead to innovation will be happening again with more frequency and energy.”

The state will offer a vaccination clinic at the Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis on June 21-22. More than 2.4 million Indiana residents were considered to be fully vaccinated by Wednesday.

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Employees#July#The Indianapolis Star#Governor#Senior Staff#Gov Eric Holcomb#Innovation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Holcomb Names New Insurance Commissioner

INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric Holcomb has named Amy Beard as the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Insurance. Beard is replacing Stephen Robertson, who is stepping down on June 1 after 11 years as commissioner. Beard will begin her tenure on June 2. “Amy has the right skill set,...
Indiana Statewkvi.com

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...
Indianapolis, INcbs4indy.com

Gov. Holcomb announces end to federal pandemic unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS–Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that Indiana will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs effective June 19, 2021. “There are help wanted signs posted all over Indiana, and while our economy took a hit last year, it is roaring like an Indy 500 race car...
Indiana StateWOWO News

Indiana to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits June 19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday that Indiana will end all federally-funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs on June 19. This includes the end of several programs: the extra $300 weekly add-on to those receiving unemployment insurance, extended benefits after the traditional 26 weeks of unemployment insurance, benefits to individuals who do not normally qualify such as those self-employed, gig workers and independent contractors, and the $100 additional weekly benefit for individuals who are eligible for regular unemployment benefits but also earned at least $5,000 in self-employment income.
Indiana StateIbj.com

Indiana getting first new insurance commissioner since 2010

Keywords Department of Insurance / Government & Economic Development / Health Care & Insurance / Law / Politics & Government. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.