Recovering drugs from sewers could reduce harm to wildlife

After more than a year of fighting a highly transmissible and deadly virus, getting vaccinated against COVID is a moment of major relief. All three of the available U.S. vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson—have been proven to be highly effective in protecting the general population against COVID. But the general population doesn't account for underlying conditions or factors that could affect how the vaccine works in certain individuals. As more research comes out, we're learning more and more about how some groups may produce reduced levels of antibodies after vaccination compared to others in the general population. While researchers are not yet sure exactly how antibody response translates into protection from the virus, a new study has found that your age could be one of these factors that reduce the antibodies you produce from the Pfizer vaccine.