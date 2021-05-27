Cancel
Bayer Unveils New Roundup Risk Management Plan After $2B Proposal Fails

By Andrew G. Simpson
Insurance Journal
 5 days ago

Bayer said today it will initiate a series of actions to address potential future litigation over its Roundup weedkiller product following the rejection of its $2 billion Roundup class settlement yesterday by a U.S. judge. Bayer said the new package of five measures, which include both legal and commercial actions,...

www.insurancejournal.com
AgricultureDaily Item

EPA report on dicamba casts new doubt on weedkiller's future, insiders say

ST. LOUIS — Farmers, lawyers and scientists said this past week that the future of the weedkiller dicamba now faces fresh uncertainty after an Environmental Protection Agency report revealed that senior Trump-era staffers improperly influenced the decision to re-approve the controversial herbicide in 2018. The report does more than sow...
Businessigin.com

Bayer presents five-point plan to address potential future Roundup claims

Bayer, Leverkusen, Germany, announced a series of actions it plans to implement following the denial of the motion to preliminarily approve the Roundup class settlement agreement, designed to address potential future litigation, by Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The new package of measures, which combine a number of legal and commercial actions, is designed to help the company achieve a level of risk mitigation that is comparable to the previously proposed national class solution.
Missouri Statemissouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Bayer weighs changing Roundup formula; unemployment claims hit new pandemic low

Following rejection in federal court, Bayer is considering taking the active ingredient, glyphosate, out of its Roundup weedkiller. A district court judge called parts of Bayer’s $2 billion proposal to settle future claims that Roundup causes cancer “clearly unreasonable.” But the German conglomerate, which inherited Roundup — and a host of legal complications — when it acquired Monsanto in 2018, said it plans to pursue other options to protect itself from future risk. Issues with glyphosate largely stem from the residential market, and Bayer plans to continue using it in products for the agricultural market. In capitol news, lawmakers are already pushing Gov. Mike Parson to call special sessions although the normal legislative session just adjourned in mid-May. The governor deemed these calls to be “too early.” Lawmakers are hoping to address issues including Medicaid funding, police budgets and election law before the next regular session begins in January. Meanwhile, weekly unemployment claims continue to drop as parts of the U.S. economy heal from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just over 5,800 Missourians filed unemployment claims during the past week, continuing a downward trend. Nationally, weekly claims dipped to 406,000, a pandemic low. However, the Department of Labor reported about 15.8 million people nationally are receiving unemployment benefits, nearly eight times as many as in August 2014, when the unemployment rate was the same as it is now. This has led some to contend that expanded unemployment benefits could be contributing to a worker shortage.
Industryinvesting.com

Bayer hit by failure to cap risk from weedkiller cases

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bayer shares dropped as much as 5% on Thursday after a U.S. judge rejected its plan to try and limit the cost of future class action claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. The German group called into question the future sale of glyphosate-based products to residential users...
IndustryUS News and World Report

Factbox-Bayer Outlines New Plan to Address Future Legal Risk From Roundup

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bayer said it will review the future of its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers in the U.S. residential market after a judge rejected a $2 billion plan to settle future claims alleging the herbicide causes cancer. The company also said it will reassess its efforts to settle...
BusinessWNMT AM 650

Bayer sticks to $2 billion provisions taken for class plan

BERLIN (Reuters) – Bayer said on Thursday it was not making any changes to the $2 billion in provisions it took for a class action plan to settle future claims related to its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers in the U.S. “We are determined to resolve the Roundup litigation and...
Congress & CourtsInsurance Journal

Judge Rejects Bayer’s $2 Billion Proposal to End Roundup Litigation

A U.S. judge rejected Bayer’s $2 billion class action proposal aimed at resolving future lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, saying in a Wednesday order that parts of the plan were “clearly unreasonable.”. U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said the proposal “would accomplish a lot...
California, MOklpw.com

Federal Judge Rejects Bayer's Proposal To Resolve Future Roundup Lawsuits

A federal judge in California is rejecting Bayer's two-billion-dollar class-action proposal to resolve future lawsuits claiming Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. The judge said yesterday that the proposal would accomplish a lot for Monsanto and a lot less for the Roundup users who are currently healthy. Monsanto was acquired by the Creve Coeur-based agriculture company Bayer in 2018. The agreement would have paused litigation linking Roundup to non-Hodgkin lymphoma for four years.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Bayer says it will reconsider ‘the future of glyphosate-based products in the U.S. residential market’ after a federal judge rejected its $2 billion settlement proposal to resolve pending and future cancer lawsuits

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Bayer said on [May 26] it will review the future of its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers in the U.S. residential market after a judge rejected a $2 billion plan to settle future claims alleging the herbicide causes cancer.
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Judge nixes Bayer's $2B Roundup litigation plan for 'closure'

A U.S. judge rejected Bayer's $2 billion class-action proposal aimed at resolving future lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, saying in a Wednesday order that parts of the plan were "clearly unreasonable." U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said the proposal "would accomplish a lot for...
Congress & Courtschildrenshealthdefense.org

BREAKING: Judge Torpedos Bayer’s Plan to Skirt Legal Liability in Roundup Cancer Cases, Citing ‘Glaring Flaws’

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. The federal judge overseeing nationwide Roundup litigation today denied Bayer’s latest attempt to limit its legal liability from future cancer claims associated with its glyphosate-based herbicides, citing numerous “glaring flaws” in a settlement proposed to apply to Roundup users who develop cancer in the future.
Congress & CourtsInsurance Journal

Judge in $2B Roundup Settlement Recommends Bayer Add a Warning Label

A U.S. judge suggested on Wednesday that Bayer AG include a warning label on Roundup as part of a proposed $2 billion settlement to resolve future claims that the top-selling weedkiller causes cancer. Bayer asked U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco to give preliminary approval for the settlement...
Businessillinoisnewsnow.com

Bayer to urge approval of its Roundup settlement package

Bayer is seeking preliminary approval today from a federal judge on its proposed settlement on Roundup lawsuits that allege the product causes non-Hodgkins lymphoma cancer. The company has committed more than 9-and-a-half Billion dollars to resolve existing claims and for people who become ill in the future, standing by studies that have shown Roundup and glyphosate are safe for human use.