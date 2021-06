The viscosity of ferrofluid has an important role in liquid sealing of the hard disk drives, biomedical applications as drug delivery, hyperthermia, and magnetic resonance imaging. In the absence of a magnetic field, the viscosity of ferrofluid depends on the volume concentration of magnetic nanoparticles including surfactant layers. However, under the influence of a stationary magnetic field, the viscosity of ferrofluid depends on the angle between the applied magnetic field and vorticity in the flow. If this angle is 90o, then there is a maximum increase in the viscosity. If the magnetic field and the vorticity in the flow are parallel to each other, then there is no change in the viscosity since the applied magnetic field does not change the speed of the rotation of magnetic nanoparticles in the fluid. The viscosity of ferrofluid in the presence of an alternating magnetic field demonstrates interesting behavior. When field frequency matches with the relaxation time, known as resonance condition, then there is no impact of an alternating magnetic field in the viscosity of ferrofluid. If the frequency of an alternating magnetic field is less than resonance frequency, then an alternating magnetic field increases the viscosity of ferrofluid. Using higher frequency than resonance condition reduces the viscosity of ferrofluid and researchers reported this incident as the negative viscosity effect. If the frequency of an alternating magnetic field tends to infinite, then ferrofluid ceases to feel a magnetic field. In this case, there is no impact of an alternating magnetic field on the viscosity of ferrofluid.