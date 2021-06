It was such a nice day which involved sleeping in, hanging around and eating Tacos El Panson in the backyard, and then we decided to go to my niece's soccer tournament at Hickman Fields. It was pretty fun to watch but also made me so glad Nova called it quits on soccer. I can't handle the anxiety, especially when the games get super physical. A girl basically body-slammed my niece and I don't know what I would've done if she actually got hurt. Apparently in the first minute of the game, someone left in an ambulance.