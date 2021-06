Vinland Saga has confirmed the release date for its upcoming English dub! The anime debut for Makoto Yukimura's original manga series was one of the biggest hits of 2019 (even becoming one of the best trending series of that year due to some of its surprises), but its release outside of Japan was limited to its exclusive streaming license to Amazon Prime Video. That original release only featured Japanese audio with English language subtitles, so fans have been waiting for news of a potential English dub release. Thankfully, one is now on the way with Sentai Filmworks!