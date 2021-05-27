Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Resilience of fisheries following Tohoku tsunami

By Tohoku University
Phys.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small Japanese fishing community devastated by the great east japan earthquake and tsunami of 2011 managed to recover from the disaster through cooperative community activity despite the propensity for individualist-competitive behavior within fisheries—cooperative activity that continued many years later. A social scientist who spent years interviewing fishers in the...

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisheries Management#Fishing Industry#Fishing Boats#Japan Earthquake#Tsunami#Natural Disasters#Local Disaster#Disaster Risk Reduction#Japanese#Social Anthropology#Tohoku University#International Journal#Tohoku Coastal Culture#Small Scale Fisheries#Community Resilience#Fishery Communities#Fishery Infrastructure#Disaster Studies#Fishing Communities#Pacific
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Related
Environmentmaritime-executive.com

Study: As the Oceans Warm, Wave Intensity May Increase

Sea level rise isn’t the only way climate change will devastate the coast. Our research, published June 8, found it is also making waves more powerful, particularly in the Southern Hemisphere. We plotted the trajectory of these stronger waves and found the coasts of South Australia and Western Australia, Pacific...
Agriculturefreshfruitportal.com

Environmental engineering strengthens initiatives to combat water scarcity in Chile

Environmental engineering has become a key tool in the implementation of initiatives aimed at the more efficient use of water resources in the agricultural industry. Unisource Ingeniería is a company dedicated to the development, commercialization and integration of equipment and systems for environmental monitoring. It will be participating at the upcoming Agricultural Water Summit to be held in Chile in September 2021.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Climate conditions during the migration of Homo sapiens out of Africa reconstructed

An international research team led by Professor Dr Frank Schäbitz has published a climate reconstruction of the last 200,000 years for Ethiopia. This means that high-resolution data are now available for the period when early Homo sapiens, our ancestors, made their way from Africa to Europe and Asia. Schäbitz and his colleagues determined the dates using a drill core of lake sediments deposited in southern Ethiopia's Chew Bahir Basin, which lies near human fossil sites. Temporal resolution of the samples, reaching nearly 10 years, revealed that from 200,000 to 125,000 years before our time, the climate there was relatively wet, providing enough water and thus abundant plant and animal food resources in the lowlands of East Africa. From 125,000 to 60,000 years ago, it gradually became drier, and particularly dry between 60,000 to 14,000 years ago. The data now obtained fit well with genetic findings, according to which our direct genetic ancestors ('African Eve') left Africa 'successfully' during a wet phase about 70,000 to 50,000 years ago.
ScienceScience Daily

New combination of materials provides progress toward quantum computing

Engineers have demonstrated how, when the TMDC materials they make are stacked in a particular geometry, the interaction that occurs between particles gives researchers more control over the devices' properties. Specifically, the interaction between electrons becomes so strong that they form a new structure known as a correlated insulating state. This is an important step, researchers said, toward developing quantum emitters needed for future quantum simulation and computing.
EnvironmentNature.com

Publisher Correction: Reflections and projections on a decade of climate science

In the version of this Viewpoint article originally published, the author list and affiliations were mistakenly not included; they have now been added to the online versions of the Viewpoint article. Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt e.V. (DLR), Institut für Physik der Atmosphäre, Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany. Veronika Eyring. Institute of...
Aerospace & DefenseESA Blog Navigator

Juice moves into the Large Space Simulator

The Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) moved into the Large Space Simulator at ESTEC end May, in a two-day operation. During a month-long test campaign the spacecraft will be subject to extreme temperature cycles under vacuum to replicate the heating and cooling that the spacecraft will experience on its way to Jupiter. The Large Space Simulator is Europe's single largest vacuum chamber standing 15 m high and 10 m wide.
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Blooming Drylands: A Practical Approach for Context-Dependent Economic, Social and Environmentally Sustainable Transformations

This policy brief seeks to inform decision-makers of nine transformational actions to sustain dryland production systems under the impact of climate change. It highlights the relevance of the local context for interventions and the importance of traditional and tested adaptive agrosilvopastoral strategies for building resilience. In addition, it emphasizes the potential for scaling up and using complementary technologies over wider areas, as well as the roles of both women and men in maintaining, creating and restoring dryland sustainable landscapes.
Wildlifethefishsite.com

Breeding tougher tilapia

A new genetic discovery could enable tilapia breeders to produce healthier and more resilient fish. So claims a team of research scientists from Wageningen University, who have demonstrated that genes influence swimming fitness of tilapia. As there are indications that fitter fish are also healthier and more resilient, the researchers recommend including fitness in selective tilapia breeding programmes.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Pollutant concentration increases in the franciscana dolphin

The concentration of potentially toxic metals is increasing in the population of the franciscana dolphin --a small cetacean, endemic from the Rio de la Plata and an endangered species-- according to a study led by a team of the Faculty of Biology and the Biodiversity Research Institute (IRBio), published in the journal Science of The Total Environment.
Environmentworldcapitaltimes.com

Improved climate resilience through better seasonal forecasts

Lack of water, floods, or crop losses: As a result of climate change, pronounced periods of drought and rainfall are occurring more frequently and more intensively all around the world, causing human suffering and major economic damage. The more precise seasonal forecasts for the coming months are, the more effectively these consequences can be mitigated. A research team from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) has now been able to improve global forecasts using statistical methods so that they can be used on the regional level. The researchers describe the new approach and the economic benefits of seasonal forecasts in the journals Earth System Science Data and Scientific Reports.
WildlifePhys.org

Experiments simulate possible impact of climate change on crabs

Albeit very small, with a carapace width of only 3 cm, the Atlantic mangrove fiddler crab Leptuca thayeri can be a great help to scientists seeking to understand more about the effects of global climate change. In a study published in the journal Estuarine, Coastal and Shelf Science, Brazilian researchers supported by São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) show how the ocean warming and acidification forecast by the end of the century could affect the lifecycle of these crustaceans.
WildlifeNature.com

Genomic insights into diverse bacterial taxa that degrade extracellular DNA in marine sediments

Extracellular DNA is a major macromolecule in global element cycles, and is a particularly crucial phosphorus, nitrogen and carbon source for microorganisms in the seafloor. Nevertheless, the identities, ecophysiology and genetic features of DNA-foraging microorganisms in marine sediments are largely unknown. Here, we combined microcosm experiments, DNA stable isotope probing (SIP), single-cell SIP using nano-scale secondary isotope mass spectrometry (NanoSIMS) and genome-centric metagenomics to study microbial catabolism of DNA and its subcomponents in marine sediments. 13C-DNA added to sediment microcosms was largely degraded within 10 d and mineralized to 13CO2. SIP probing of DNA revealed diverse ‘Candidatus Izemoplasma’, Lutibacter, Shewanella and Fusibacteraceae incorporated DNA-derived 13C-carbon. NanoSIMS confirmed incorporation of 13C into individual bacterial cells of Fusibacteraceae sorted from microcosms. Genomes of the 13C-labelled taxa all encoded enzymatic repertoires for catabolism of DNA or subcomponents of DNA. Comparative genomics indicated that diverse ‘Candidatus Izemoplasmatales’ (former Tenericutes) are exceptional because they encode multiple (up to five) predicted extracellular nucleases and are probably specialized DNA-degraders. Analyses of additional sediment metagenomes revealed extracellular nuclease genes are prevalent among Bacteroidota at diverse sites. Together, our results reveal the identities and functional properties of microorganisms that may contribute to the key ecosystem function of degrading and recycling DNA in the seabed.
Environmentoyaop.com

1205th International Conference on Civil and Environmental Engineering

1205th International Conference on Civil and Environmental Engineering, Research World is going to organize this conference in Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation. RW (Research World) is a registered International scientific association of distinguished scholars engaged in the field of research. The RW members include research and development center heads, faculty deans, department heads, professors, research scientists, engineers, scholars, experienced software development directors, managers and engineers, university postgraduate and undergraduate engineering and technology students, etc. However, the mission of RW is to foster and conduct collaborative interdisciplinary research in state-of-the-art methodologies. And also, in the technologies within its areas of expertise. RW organizes conferences, workshops, and provides sponsor or technical support to conferences and workshops. Also, RW also publishes high quality academic international journals in most research areas. The Research world conducts numbers of educational events and academic conferences to aid the flourishments of world academics.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Making a meal of DNA in the seafloor

DNA is an abundant and nutritious food source for microbes. The diet of microbes is vast: They are able to use different molecules as nutrients, including biomolecules such as proteins and lipids of dead and decaying organisms. This includes so called extracellular DNA molecules which are not or no longer present in intact cells. "From the bacteria's perspective DNA is particularly nutritious," says Kenneth Wasmund, a microbiologist at the Centre for Microbiology and Environmental Systems Science (CMESS) at the University of Vienna and lead author of the study. "It's essentially a fertilizer. After all, it is a chain of millions of pieces of sugar and phosphorus- and nitrogen-containing bases." Extracellular DNA is common in the environment because when any organism dies, its contents, including DNA, are released into the environment. The microbes that degrade such abundant biomolecules are critical for global biogeochemical cycles as they recycle organic material settling from ocean waters, thereby also influencing how much carbon ultimately remains in the ocean floor. Yet, not all microbes are capable of using DNA as a nutrient.
WildlifeNature.com

Tapping local knowledge to save a Papua New Guinea forest

You have full access to this article via your institution. It takes collaboration to get the full picture of a forest. Here, I’m teaming up with Sammy, a local senior-school student, to count and identify ants in a dense fragment of lowland rainforest. It’s November 2019, when I was a research technician with the New Guinea Binatang Research Centre in Madang, and we’re near the village of Boredoa on the southern coast of Papua New Guinea.
Agricultureifad.org

Livestock key to combatting climate change in Kyrgyzstan

Food systems that include livestock offer unique opportunities in terms of food security, environmental health and climate action. Hundreds of millions of people around the world depend on livestock for their livelihoods, and livestock-based systems are key to helping many producers adapt to the changing climate. Although these systems produce greenhouse gas emissions of their own, mostly in the form of methane and nitrous oxide, they have the potential to be climate-friendly if managed well. Through careful grazing strategies and other practices, they can positively affect biodiversity and even prevent or reverse land degradation.
Energy Industrythevibes.com

Groundwater extraction unsuitable for Penang: PBAPP

GEORGE TOWN – Groundwater extraction may not be a viable or safe option for Penang due to the socio-geographical factors and high risks involved, said the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP). Its chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said it was not a rational long-term water supply solution for Penang,...
California Stateearth.com

California’s streamside forests are threatened by water management

Biodiversity hotspots along streams and rivers in California are threatened by intensive water management. Rare plant species living in streamside forests can benefit from water that humans are diverting for their own needs, but these benefits are only short term, according to a new study from the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.