UK Pilot Events Show ‘No Detectable Spread’ Of Covid-19

By Matt Sierra
EDMTunes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past April we brought to you news of the UK government’s effort to gradually bring back live events. We shared how the UK was going to trial a 5,000 person non-socially distant outdoor event Sefton Park in Liverpool. Between this outdoor event, two nightclub events, and a business conference in April both May, more than 13,000 people attended. According to the BBC, Of those 13,000, only eleven people later tested positive for coronavirus. It should be noted however that less than half of all the attendees returned their PCR test.

