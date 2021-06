According to Colts’ GM Chris Ballard, the franchise is willing to wait in order to see things develop for rookie pass rushers Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo. “That’s what we look for more than anything is you want those guys that just play so, so hard. And obviously with Robert Mathis and (Dwight) Freeney, we had that here, and these guys are even bigger guys. It really changes the dynamic of things.” Ballard said, via George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin.