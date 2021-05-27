Cancel
Public Health

Poll finds rising public satisfaction with government’s COVID vaccination plans

By Mario Canseco
weyburnreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more than half of Canadians await an appointment to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, public perceptions on the process to inoculate the country’s residents have become decidedly rosier. When Research Co. and Glacier Media asked earlier this month, 61% of Canadians say they are satisfied with...

