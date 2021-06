Well, Racing Games and Photo Mode, quite a match made in heaven. Being able to take photos of cars that range from "affordable" to "track-day only" without having to fly out to various locales can be quite enjoyable. Project CARS 2 and Forza Horizon's 3 & 4 have been my go-to for virtual photo projects during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a small portion of Assetto Corsa Competizione included. These are only a small portion of the library of Screenshots that I've taken over the course of the pandemic, all on the PC versions of those games.