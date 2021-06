Hollie Doyle is well used to rewriting the record books - and on Friday she is set to get another chance to make history when she partners Sherbet Lemon in the Cazoo Oaks. At the age of just 24, Doyle holds the best tally for number of winners ridden by a woman in a calendar year, has twice ridden five-timers and become the first female to be successful on Champions Day at Ascot.