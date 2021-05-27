Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kanye linked to Bradley Cooper's supermodel ex, plus more celeb love news

By Jessica Wedemeyer
wonderwall.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May 2021, starting with this unexpected duo… On May 24, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Kanye West is now "secretly dating" Bradley Cooper's former long-term partner, model Irina Shayk. Later that day, a second source claimed that the rapper and the Russian beauty are "definitely dating." (Although the report seems dubious, Deux Moi has an impressive track record for breaking this kind of news.) Kanye and Irina actually go way back: She appeared in the 2010 music video for his hit "Power" and he rapped about her in his 2010 demo "Christian Dior Denim Flow." Two years later, she walked the runway during his ready-to-wear collection presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week. She's also been seen wearing items from his Balenciaga collab. It's clear they run in the same circles, so perhaps a secret romance isn't so far-fetched!

www.wonderwall.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Kanye
Person
Christian Dior
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Supermodel#Love Life#Love Lives#Rapper#Model Irina Shayk#Music Stars#Wonderwall Com#Russian#Balenciaga#Runway#Dating#Music Video#Denim#Collection#Heartbreak#News#Track Record
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Relationshipsthesaxon.org

Kim Kardashian separated from Kanye West and much courted, a star makes an incredible marriage proposal

Barely separated from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has already received an incredible marriage proposal!. Recently, a detail seemed to prove that Kanye West was not yet ready to divorce Kim Kardashian. Indeed, if the latter seems to turn the page rather well, the rapper has for his part still not withdrawn his wedding ring … However, he will have to get used to the idea that his love story is over and the mother of her children is already seducing many single people! Today, she’s a star who made an incredible marriage proposal to Kim Kardashian. This is Sheeraz Hasan, a 47-year-old Briton described as a “media guru”, but also producer and actor. For 20 years, he has helped people become famous all over the world and has provided marketing strategies to major brands.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Kendall Jenner faces new backlash over tequila launch, plus more news

Kendall Jenner hit with cultural appropriation claims, more backlash over 818 tequila launch. Kendall Jenner and her new 818 tequila are already facing backlash, thanks to an ad campaign and product launch one social media user slammed for its "modern colonizer vibes." In a promo Kendall shared on Instagram this week, she wears long braids beneath a big floppy rancher hat and an oversized shirt while walking with a horse around the agave fields in Jalisco, Mexico, where the agave used in her tequila is grown. "What an incredible experience I have had thus far, learning about this beautiful place, it's beautiful culture, and the beautiful people," she captioned the post. "@818tequila has launched in California… we will be rolling out to the rest of the US all summer long, keep a look out!!!" Kendall added. Instead, critics appear to be "looking out" for various ways Kendall's tequila is offensive. InStyle noted "it's telling that comments have been disabled on the post." Kendall's ensemble in the promo pics and video have also been slammed as an example of cultural appropriation. That's all in addition to early criticism of the label's name — 818 is named after the area code for the affluent Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas Kendall calls home, not for anything related to tequila or its Mexican heritage. Meanwhile, questions linger about Kendall's actual role in 818. She appears to be roaming the fields of Jalisco in her promos as if she's involved firsthand in the brand. (Which might not be so bad — TMZ reports tequilas made by George Clooney and Rande Gerber, as well as Dwayne Johnson, feature similar footage and have not been so widely criticized.) Meanwhile, tequila "expert" Lucas Assis tells InStyle 818 is like a lot of celeb-hawked brands these days. He says 818 is actually made at the NOM 1137 distillery, where a number of tequilas are made before being marketed under different labels. "Basically they just make barrels and barrels and barrels of tequila, and celebrities come in and literally pick a barrel," he explains. "What you're paying for is the celebrity affiliation, and not the quality of tequila."
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Kim Kardashian and Drake caught flirting? These new revelations panic the Web

New information has just fallen! It seems Kim Kardashian and Drake were caught flirting at a private party. For some time now, rumors have been rife in Hollywood and if we are to believe them, Kim Kardashian would not be against the idea of ​​agreeing to a date with Drake. Since going through a divorce from Kanye West, the reality TV star has been a coveted bachelor. If some actors make marriage proposals to her, the rapper would be determined to go out with her. Lately, he was also invited to the launch party of Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand and if we believe the confidences from one source to MTO News, he would have been very close to the beautiful brunette during the evening.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

How Kim Kardashian just showed Kanye West subtle support

Ever since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce was announced, details about the split have been kept under wraps. But if the 40-year-old's latest Instagram post of son Saint is anything to go by, they're trying to be as civil and supportive as possible. Back in January, Page Six reported...