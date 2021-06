During a panel at Virtual ISPOR 2021, speakers presented global perspectives of COVID-19 vaccine rollout and efforts to target vaccine-hesitant communities. As COVID-19 vaccines hit the market across the world, countries had to grapple with how to get doses to people, which required setting up prioritization, reducing disparities, and targeting communities using data from the first months of the vaccine rollout. During a session at Virtual ISPOR 2021, speakers from Israel and the United States explained the situation on the ground, while a speaker from Johnson & Johnson tackled the broad challenge of equity of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.