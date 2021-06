The internet era that we live in depends completely on the transfer of vast information over optical fibers. Optical fibers are literally everywhere. In fact, the overall length of optical fibers installed on our planet is sufficient to reach planet Uranus and back. However, the transfer of information from point A to point B is not enough. The information that we send and receive must also be processed. Light waves take up an increasing role in addressing that task as well. In addition, optical fibers can do more for us than just relay information: They constitute an exceptional sensing platform. Optical fibers support measurements from a long stand-off distance, simply installed within structures, and suitable for hazardous environments. Optical fibers also support spatially distributed mapping, in which every section serves as an independent node of a sensory network. In both signal processing and sensing tasks, the operation of optical fibers can be significantly aided by an ex-factor that is initially surprising: ultrasound.