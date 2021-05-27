New research to help businesses increase seismic resilience

Audience insights platform DISQO today launched its New Foundations of Ad Effectiveness series, holistically examining consumer journeys online to illuminate what really works in the quickly evolving digital advertising environment. The first report, “X-Ray Specs for Path to Purchase Attribution,” uncovered that brands with a restricted view of their consumers’ journeys could actually drive customers away from the very destinations where they are most likely to buy. Because of the increasing limitations on third-party, identity-based measurement, brands may choose to optimize their consumer engagements based on the first-party data they do have — and drive people to their own websites. However, DISQO’s data shows that the best sales drivers are specific actions on the exact third-party retail marketplaces that are the hardest to measure.