New research to help businesses increase seismic resilience

By University of Canterbury
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research has revealed that many New Zealand businesses are left in the dark around how to make their workplaces earthquake safe. "Our larger businesses are doing very well, but our smaller and medium-sized businesses could do with more support," says lead researcher University of Canterbury (UC) Adjunct Fellow Dr. Tracy Hatton.

