More Big Names Join Netflix’s Dark Fantasy Adaptation ‘The Sandman’

In April, Netflix premiered Shadow and Bone, a fantasy drama TV show adapted from the first book of Leigh Bardugo‘s bestselling Grisha novel trilogy. Set against a backdrop of the monstrous threat the Shadow Fold, created by an evil Shadow Summoner called The Darkling, the series follows soldier and orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), who discovers she is a Grisha — humans who practice the Small Science. On top of that, she learns that her power is like no other and that it may be the answer to setting her country free from the Fold. Torn between being with her best friend Mal (Archie Renaux) and accepting her new responsibilities, Alina struggles to hone her skills despite being trained by General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), also known as the General of the Second Army and the Shadow Summoner. With dangerous forces at play, Alina must train quickly while trying to figure out who she can really trust within the Little Palace’s walls.