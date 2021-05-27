Cancel
Public Health

More transparency needed to ensure success of global COVID-19 response

By University of Toronto
MedicalXpress
 18 days ago

A lack of transparency in COVID-19 vaccine trials and deals signed between governments and drug companies could undermine the global response to the pandemic, warn researchers at the University of Toronto and Transparency International in a new report. Published by Transparency International, "For Whose Benefit?" takes an in-depth look at...

medicalxpress.com
