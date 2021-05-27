Cancel
Garfield Heights, OH

Man hospitalized after shooting outside Garfield Heights bar

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODESO_0aDGsQGE00

A 21-year-old man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting at a Garfield Heights bar Thursday, according to Garfield Heights Deputy Chief Mark Kaye.

Officers responded at approximately 1:53 a.m. to Showcase Bar, located at 5015 Turney Road, for a report of male shot by the door.

The victim, a 21-year-old man from Cleveland, was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with two gunshot wounds.

He was transported in stable condition, police said. An update on his condition was not provided.

No witnesses could provide any information regarding the shooter, Kaye said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

