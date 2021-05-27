Cancel
Blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine: Symptoms and treatment

By The Conversation
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith COVID-19 community transmission on the rise once again, those aged over 50 are weighing up the benefits of being vaccinated against the virus with the very rare risk of blood clotting induced by the AstraZeneca vaccine. Since the first reports of blood clotting after the AstraZeneca vaccine emerged in...

ScienceNews-Medical.net

Early treatment may prevent clotting in COVID-19 vaccine-related thrombocytopenia

An extremely rare syndrome has been reported in people who were vaccinated against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – blood clots occur at unexpected places in the body, accompanied by a low thrombocyte count and clotting disorder. Some vaccine recipients, especially after the administration of the ChAdOx1 nCOV-19 vaccine (the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine), developed clots with up to half the patients dying. This, understandably, prompted concern, and vaccine distribution was suspended for a few weeks.
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

What are the blood clots being caused by the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine? 4 questions answered

Two vaccines – the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S. and the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe – have been linked to an increased chance of a rare type of blood clot. Researchers are investigating what causes these clots and are starting to propose some answers. Dr. Mousumi Som, a professor of medicine at Oklahoma State University, explains what these rare clots are and how they are forming after people get vaccinated.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

'Minuscule' clotting risk after AstraZeneca Covid jabs: India

An analysis of adverse health effects in people who received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in India found that the number of blood clot cases was "minuscule", the health ministry said Monday. Some countries have restricted or dropped AstraZeneca shots from national vaccine campaigns over very rare blood clots, though experts...
Public HealthNBC Los Angeles

Heart Problems in Teens After COVID Vaccine? Myocarditis Explained

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is investigating after a small number of teens and young adults reported having heart problems after being vaccinated for COVID-19. A CDC safety committee released an advisory last week to alert doctors of “myocarditis” among younger vaccine recipients after a “relatively...
HealthInternational Business Times

Why People Are Fainting After The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

After the Food and Drug Administration green-lighted the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) vaccine with a warning, and after briefly pausing its use in mid-April due to reports of at least six cases of a rare blood clot disorder, it has been revealed that dozens of people have been fainting after receiving the shot.
Medical & Biotechchildrenshealthdefense.org

AstraZeneca Woes Persist as Vaccine Side Effects Generate Headlines

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine, not yet authorized in the U.S., continues to generate negative press in other countries related to reports of adverse side effects.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EU advises against second AstraZeneca shot in people with blood clots

(Reuters) -The second shot of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine must not be given to anyone who has had blood clots with low blood platelets after receiving the first, Europe’s medicines regulator said on Friday. The recommendations for healthcare professionals were provided by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as part of an...
Scienceslashdot.org

German scientists identify possible cause of vaccine blood clots

The authors of a new study claim their findings show that it is not the key component of the vaccines that cause the clotting, but a separate vector virus that is used to deliver them to the body. Both the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs use a modified adenovirus, similar to the common cold virus, to deliver the spike protein of SarsCov2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The scientists claim the delivery mechanism means the spike protein is sent into the cell nucleus rather than the cellular fluid, where the virus usually generates proteins. In rare cases, they argue, parts of the spike protein can splice inside the nucleus, creating mutant versions which do not bind to the cell membrane where immunisation takes place, but are secreted into the body, where they can cause blood clots. “The adenovirus life cycle includes ... the entry of the adenoviral DNA into the nucleus, and subsequently gene transcription by the host transcription machinery,” the scientists claimed in a preprint of the study released this week. “And exactly here lies the problem: the viral piece of DNA is not optimised to be transcribed inside the nucleus.”
Worldyournews.com

Canadian Man Loses Over Six Feet Of Intestine After Blood Clot Caused By COVID Vaccine

“I mean there’s chitter chatter about the risks of blood clots, but … it was presented to us as being so so rare.”. A husband and father in British Columbia, Canada has lost over half of his small intestine to a blood clot induced by a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, and has issued an urgent warning to other vaccine recipients after being told by doctors he had almost died.
Healthbarrie360.com

Ontario reports first vaccine-induced blood clot death, man in his 40s who received AstraZeneca dose in late April

An Ontarian has lost his life after developing a vaccine-induced blood clot, the first in the province to die from it. Associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe confirmed the loss of life due to vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) during a regular province-wide COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon. “While the investigation is ongoing, and a final cause of death has yet to be officially determined, it has been confirmed that the individual did have VITT at the time of his death,” Yaffe said. “the risks associated with this vaccine are rare, but they are real.”
ScienceThe Weather Channel

COVID-19 Can Trigger Blood Clots in Arms, Finds Indian-American Scientist

A team of US researchers led by an Indian-American scientist has reported the first instance of COVID-19 triggering a rare recurrence of potentially serious blood clots in patient's arms. The discovery, published in the journal Viruses, improves the understanding of how inflammation caused by COVID-19 can lead to upper extremity...
Worldthegirlsun.com

German scientists claim to have finally cracked the vaccine blood clot puzzle

The coronavirus vaccine rollout in the UK has been vaunted and for good reason – it appears to be ushering in the end of the pandemic in Britain. However, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson have been back into the fray this week after reports emerged of two fatalities linked to a rare blood clot disorder following vaccination. Why some vaccines cause rare blood events and others don’t has puzzled the scientific community.