Top story: Rights suspended ‘with one tick’ at border. Hello, Warren Murray imparting free and frank news. EU citizens living and working in the UK have revealed how they are being met with suspicion and threats that they will be refused entry, fuelling fears that Border Force officials have not been trained in the new Brexit rules. A German national who runs an IT business told of being detained at Heathrow airport despite having proof of settled status, indefinite leave to remain and a British passport on the way. “How is it that a border official with one tick can suspend those rights?” A Spanish airline worker was made to wait for 45 minutes at Gatwick while border officials tried to decide if he had pre-settled status; while an Italian man arriving for a new job at a top British bank had a battle at London City airport to get a stamp in his passport to show his new employer that he arrived legally. The Home Office has been approached for comment.