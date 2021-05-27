Cancel
Marvell Announces First PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD Controllers: Up To 14 GB/s

By Billy Tallis
anandtech.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Marvell is announcing the first NVMe SSD controllers to support PCIe 5.0, and a new branding strategy for Marvell's storage controllers. The new SSD controllers are the first under the umbrella of Marvell's Bravera brand, which will also encompass HDD controllers and other storage accelerator products. The Bravera SC5 family of PCIe 5.0 SSD controllers will consist of two controller models: the 8-channel MV-SS1331 and the 16-channel MV-SS1333.

www.anandtech.com
