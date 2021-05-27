Marvell Announces First PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD Controllers: Up To 14 GB/s

The transition to PCIe 4.0 is in full effect, with more and more computers and motherboards having the new standard. Whether consumers truly need the benefits of PCIe 4.0 today is debatable, but it is still cool regardless. After all, it is important to continually push boundaries. Today, KLEVV launches two new PCIe NVMe M.2 solid state drives. Called "CRAS C720" and "CRAS C920," the former uses PCle Gen3 and the latter utilizes the faster PCle Gen4. In other words, the company is providing options, allowing consumers to choose the speed that best meets their needs (and budgets). "Utilizing the latest PCle 4.0… [Continue Reading]