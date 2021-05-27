Rossa Ryan breaks collarbone

Last year we suffered some unbearable play from the QB position. Haskins oblivious to what the word professional means was frustrating. Alex Smith, who has become a whining diva, was a great cure for insomnia. Allen and Taylor didn’t log more than 100 drop backs, so there really isn’t enough to go on there. Ron came into the off season knowing one thing, we need a better QB. I think Ron likes Taylor, but given he is raw, inexperienced, and injury prone, he tried to land Stafford. The problem was, this year had a HUGE QB market driving up the price for QBs. Stafford was probably the surest thing on the market. Once the price went up from a first, third, and a player, Ron bowed out. If you ask me, that deal was too rich for a QB who played decent but never really elevated his team. There was Darnold, who just didn’t really generate much excitement to me, Wentz who whined his way out of Philly, and the serial air humper, formerly known as Watson. Now Watson has seen his value plummet. With all that’s come out, I don’t think Ron would consider him a culture fit. But Danny probably wants a signed jersey, and I’d say Craft probably sympathizes with Watson. Ron ultimately went Fitzpatrick, the man dubbed Fitz Magic for his infamous shootouts with Brees as a member of the Bucs. Fitz will ultimately make the O a bit better, but he still throws way too many INTs and I can see about four wrinkles forming on Ron thru the course of this season because of this.