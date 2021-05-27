Cancel
Sports

Rossa Ryan breaks collarbone

SkySports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRossa Ryan is facing a spell on the sidelines after breaking his collarbone in a fall at Wolverhampton on Wednesday evening. Ryan, who has ridden 64 winners so far in 2021, sustained the injury when Imajorblush suffered a fatal fall a furlong from home in the FollowUs On Twitter @wolvesraces Handicap.

#Trainer Philip Kirby#Handicap#Fatal Fall#Wolverhampton#Home#Thoughts
Sports
WorldThe Independent

McCreery hoping for Curragh rain as Lustown Baba takes Ballyogan test

Willie McCreery is praying for rain ahead of Lustown Baba’s bid for a third Curragh success in Wednesday’s Qatar Racing And Equestrian Club Ballyogan Stakes. The four-year-old bolted up in handicap company at the Kildare circuit in October – and followed up in the Listed Testimonial Stakes just four days later.
Premier LeagueTottenham Football Club

Ryan's verdict on Villa

Ryan Mason couldn’t hide his disappointment after our 2-1 home defeat against Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday evening. The night started so brightly when Steven Bergwijn smashed home for 1-0 on eight minutes, but two defensive mistakes, including a sliced clearance from Sergio Reguilon that flew past Hugo Lloris from 16 yards, turned momentum in Villa’s favour.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ryan Mountcastle in Orioles' Monday lineup

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ryan Mountcastle is starting Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Mountcastle is getting the nod at first base while batting sixth in the order against Twins starter Jose Berrios. Our models project Mountcastle for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
CyclingVelo News

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 1: Brent van Moer upsets the sprinters with breakaway win

Brent van Moer (Lotto-Soudal) attacked out of the early breakaway to win the opening stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné on Sunday. Van Moer attacked over the final climb of the day, dropping his remaining escape companions before holding off the chase from a number of sprint teams to take his first pro win. The 23-year-old also secured the first leader’s jersey of the race.
Sportsracing.com

Williams stayer wins on debut

Seven-time Melbourne Cup-winning owner Lloyd Williams may have unearthed a stayer for the future at Navan on Sunday as Point Nepean justified his market support in making a winning debut over 2615 metres in a three-year-old maiden. The Joseph O'Brien-trained Point Nepean firmed from an opening price on raceday morning...
Sportsthoroughbreddailynews.com

Glen Shiel Pointing to Diamond Jubilee

Group 1 winner Glen Shiel (GB) (Pivotal {GB}), who won the G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint S. to give regular jockey Hollie Doyle her first Group 1, is being aimed at the June 19 G1 Diamond Jubilee S. at Royal Ascot. The 7-year-old gelding, who is trained by Archie Watson for Hambleton Racing Xxxvi & Partner most recently ran fourth in the G2 Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands S. at The Curragh on May 22.
Cyclingcyclingtips.com

Sonny Colbrelli wins stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

After back-to-back runner-up rides at the Critérium du Dauphiné, Sonny Colbrelli got his win on Tuesday's stage 3. After back-to-back runner-up rides at the Critérium du Dauphiné, Sonny Colbrelli got his win on Tuesday’s stage 3. The 172.2 km stage from Langeac to Saint-Haon-Le-Vieux came down to a reduced sprint...
SportsSkySports

Prettiest takes the eye in Navan victory

Prettiest distinguished herself as a juvenile with obvious potential as she posted an emphatic, all-the-way victory on her debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden at Navan. Aidan O'Brien's daughter of Dubawi, out of the yard's dual Group One winner Alice Springs, lived up to her exemplary pedigree...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Breaks Up Tag Team On RAW This Week

WWE is about to go back to the road and they will be down one team. The company can sometimes pair a team up with the intention of breaking them up in the future. That seems to be the case with Elias and Jaxson Ryker. Elias and Jaxson Ryker had...
MLBchatsports.com

Trevor Williams Had Appendectomy Sunday, David Bote’s MRI Shows No Structural Damage

Trevor Williams last pitched on May 26 and should have been in line to take the bump for the opening game of the series against the Padres, but he will be out of action for a while. That’s because the righty had an appendectomy Sunday, presumably of the unplanned variety, and will be out for an as-yet-undetermined period of time. That might not actually be the worst thing for the Cubs, who haven’t gotten consistent performance from their No. 5 starter thus far.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan McKenna: Optioned to Triple-A

McKenna was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. McKenna appeared in nine games during his most recent stint on the major-league roster and went 3-for-13 with two runs, three walks and three strikeouts during that time. McKenna's demotion should make room on the active roster for Anthony Santander (ankle), who is expected to be reinstated from the injured list Friday.
NFLHogs Haven

Fitz, Ryan Fitz

Last year we suffered some unbearable play from the QB position. Haskins oblivious to what the word professional means was frustrating. Alex Smith, who has become a whining diva, was a great cure for insomnia. Allen and Taylor didn’t log more than 100 drop backs, so there really isn’t enough to go on there. Ron came into the off season knowing one thing, we need a better QB. I think Ron likes Taylor, but given he is raw, inexperienced, and injury prone, he tried to land Stafford. The problem was, this year had a HUGE QB market driving up the price for QBs. Stafford was probably the surest thing on the market. Once the price went up from a first, third, and a player, Ron bowed out. If you ask me, that deal was too rich for a QB who played decent but never really elevated his team. There was Darnold, who just didn’t really generate much excitement to me, Wentz who whined his way out of Philly, and the serial air humper, formerly known as Watson. Now Watson has seen his value plummet. With all that’s come out, I don’t think Ron would consider him a culture fit. But Danny probably wants a signed jersey, and I’d say Craft probably sympathizes with Watson. Ron ultimately went Fitzpatrick, the man dubbed Fitz Magic for his infamous shootouts with Brees as a member of the Bucs. Fitz will ultimately make the O a bit better, but he still throws way too many INTs and I can see about four wrinkles forming on Ron thru the course of this season because of this.
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Ryan McLeod: Good to go

McLeod (illness) will rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Jets, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports. McLeod missed Saturday's regular-season finale versus Vancouver due to an illness, but he was never in serious danger of missing Game 1 against Winnipeg. He's expected to slot into a bottom-six role for Wednesday's contest.
BaseballPosted by
The Independent

Teen baseball player dies after freak accident on base

A Michigan high school baseball player has died two weeks after he was knocked out in a “freak accident” during a game.Cooper Gardner collided with a runner while trying to tag him out at second base, which left him unconscious for 40 minutes.The youngster had kneeled down to catch a ball and make the tag when the runner accidentally kneed him in the head and fell on top of him, according to reports.Cooper, a junior at Bath High School, died at home on Sunday.After the incident against St Patrick Catholic School last month, Cooper was taken to the hospital, where...
Cyclingcyclingtips.com

Pöstlberger solos to victory on stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Lukas Pöstlberger soloed to victory on stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné on Monday, taking over the race lead in the process. The 29-year-old Austrian joined Shane Archbold (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic), Matt Holmes (Lotto-Soudal), and Robert Power (Qhubeka-Assos) to form the day’s break in the early goings of the 172.8 km stage. Power was dropped with around 60 km to go, and then Pöstlberger and Shane Archbold surged off the front with a little over 30 km to go.
Animalsthoroughbreddailynews.com

19 Stand Their Ground in G1 Cazoo Derby

There are 19 colts remaining in the 1 1/2-mile G1 Cazoo Derby at Epsom Downs on Saturday, June 5. Leading the way is current favourite and G3 Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial S. hero Bolshoi Ballet (Ire) (Galileo {Ire}), one of six for Aidan O'Brien and the various Coolmore partners. Joining the G3 Ballysax S. victor from Ballydoyle are: former race favourite High Definition (Ire) (Galileo {Ire}), who won the G2 Beresford S. at two and was third in the G2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante S. to Godolphin's Hurricane Lane (Ire) (Frankel {GB}) on May 13; G1 Criterium International winner and G1 Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas runner-up Van Gogh (American Pharoah); and the winners Sir Lamorak (Ire) (Camelot {GB}), The Mediterranean (Ire) (Galileo {Ire}) and Kyprios (Ire) (Galileo {Ire}).